Man accused of shooting 3 in IL arrested after pursuit

The search is on for a suspect accused of shooting three people, including a teenager, in Central Illinois.

The search is on for a suspect accused of shooting three people, including a teenager, in Central Illinois.

Lee Wayne Kennedy is wanted in connection to a shooting that left 3 people injured in Taylorville, Illinois (Credit: Taylorville Police)

Lee Wayne Kennedy is wanted in connection to a shooting that left 3 people injured in Taylorville, Illinois (Credit: Taylorville Police)

Man accused of shooting 3 in Central Illinois arrested after shooting self

Man accused of shooting 3 in Central Illinois arrested after shooting self

The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m. (Source: Taylorville PD, Facebook)

Police and sheriff's departments in southern Illinois were on the lookout for a man accused of shooting three people in Taylorville, Ill.

Authorities were looking for 43-year-old Lee Wayne Kennedy in connection with the shooting.

The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m., according to the Taylorville police chief.

He had worked his way back to the area after an armed robbery at Colonial Pantry in Stonington. He had left the scene before officers arrived.

He was spotted on a rural road and a pursuit took place.

Kennedy's vehicle hit the curb in front of the hospital. He got out of the vehicle with a small gun and shot himself in the head.

Emergency crews administered medical care and Kennedy was stabilized and taken to a Springfield, Ill. hospital.

According to Taylorville IL Police Chief Ryan Hile, Kennedy stole a car in Hillsboro, Ill.

It was described as a 2004 Ford Focus 4-door Sedan charcoal grey. It was stolen from a car dealership so it may still have dealer plates on it.

Authorities found the GMC truck he was driving.

Chief Hile says Kennedy has connections and contacts in southern Ill. The Perry County Sheriff's Office dispatch confirmed they did receive a call from a family member concerned, and has been patrolling the area.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they are aware of the suspect and deputies are out patrolling for the vehicle.

A Randolph County deputy said they don't have any leads, but are on alert.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.