Anglers hooked big prizes at the Crappie USA Super Tournament at Lake of Egypt

Lake of Egypt hosted the Crappie USA Super Event on Mar. 16 and 17.

Nearly 100 anglers took to the lake and competed only for $16,000 in cash and prizes, but a chance to advance to the Cabala's Crappie USA Classic held in Oct.

In the Pro Division, Matthew Strobel and Tyson Shoot, both of Marion, took first place with a total weight of 19.59 pounds and earned $3,000, plus the $500 Talon bonus and $100 Jekno bonus.

Daniel Kash of Bonnie, Ill. and Barry Kash of Waltonville, Ill. took second place with a total weight of 18.49 pounds. Third place went to Jerry Onhiser of Salem, Ill. and Sean Drury of East Carondelet, Ill. with a total weight of 17.59 pounds.

In the Amateur Division, Michael Arnold and Jason Shingler, both of Lafayette, Ind. took first place with a total weight of 16.69 pounds and earned $1,500, plus the Driftmaster bonus.

Patrick Stone and Patrick Vowell, both of Anderson, Ind., took second place with a total weight of 16.62 pounds.

Roger Claywell of New Castle, Ind. and Dean Rogers of Eaton, Ohio took third place with a total weight of 16.17 pounds.

John and Thomas Gray, both of Murray, Ky. had the Big Fish of the tournament weighing 2.46 pounds.

