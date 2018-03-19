Southern IL county clerks prepare for the March 20 election

County clerks in Southern Illinois counties are getting prepared and setting up polling locations for tomorrow's election. (Source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)

Union County Clerk Terry Bartruff and his crew went around setting up roughly two dozen precincts at various places around the county on Monday.

Crew members set up the poll booths, signs and made sure everything was finalized and ready to go before the primary election on Tuesday, March 20.

"I think the election will go very smoothly," Bartruff said. "We've been in preparation for over two months. We have to make sure we get all the polls lined up, all the election judges lined up for election day, all the supplies, and all the testing of the tabulation equipment."

Bartruff said many people don't understand all the work that has to be done prior to filling out that bubble on the ballot sheet and turning it in.

"There's a lot of things that happen behind the scenes that people don't realize," Bartruff added. "Most people think you just go to the polls on election day and vote and that's the end of it. A lot of work goes into it beforehand and then the actual individual finish of the election doesn't happen until three weeks after the election when we have to have the canvas done."

Polls open up at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and close at 7 p.m.

