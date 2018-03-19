Sparta Community Hospital partners with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon to bring doctors closer to patients

In early 2018, Sparta Community Hospital will be getting the voice and expertise of a SLUcare Emergency Room Physician at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Physicians with SLUcare can be at a child's bedside through advanced communication technology between SCH Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon called TeleED.

Telemedicine is the process of using electronic communication between doctors in different locations to exchange information that can improve a patient's health.

Throughout Missouri and Illinois, pediatricians from Saint Louis University School of Medicine (SLUCare) at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon use many forms of telemedicine to assist doctors in Sparta Community Hospital diagnosis and treat children.

Through enhanced video and audio technology, children are able to receive immediate, real-time, remote consultation and evaluation without a transfer to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.

Although patients may have to travel to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon for additional care, a diagnosis and treatment can be provided to patients at Sparta Community Hospital. In some cases, telemedicine will prevent a family from having to travel to St. Louis.

SLUcare physicians will be available 24/7 for any patient in need.

