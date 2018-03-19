Dexter, MO police investigating several business break-ins

More than 10 businesses broken into in Dexter (Source: KFVS)

Police in Dexter, Missouri are investigating several business break-ins that occurred over the past few weekends.

Detective Lt. Trevor Pulley said no local homes have been broken into - but more than 10 businesses have been over the last three weeks.

No property, only cash was taken from the businesses.

Homeowners should not be worried, Pulley said.

Police sent out a reminder to the Chamber of Commerce to remind business to lock up and use surveillance equipment to record and to leave the lights on inside the businesses.

Police have a video of one suspect and are trying to work with it.

If anyone sees anything suspicious call police at (573) 624-5512.

