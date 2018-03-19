Drone pilot license prep training at Southeast Missouri State University

Drone pilot license test prep-training will begin on March 28 at Southeast Missouri State University.

The 18-hour course will provide the training needed to pass the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) aeronautical knowledge test and receive a remote pilot certificate, according to the university.

Classes for the unmanned aircraft Small UAS Part 107 test prep training will be on Wednesday evenings for six weeks. The classes are from 6-9 p.m. March 28 to May 2 at the Economic and Business Engagement Center located at 920 Broadway, Room 112.

The cost of the course is $350.

Registration information is at engage.semo.edu/part107. Questions can be directed to Andrew Chronister, achronister@semo.edu or (573) 651-2929.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.