Man pleads guilty to defrauding southern IL banks of $500K

An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to several counts of bank fraud.

According to the Southern District of Ill. U.S. Attorney's Office, Alfred L. Cross, 75, of Kinmundy (originally Mattoon), Ill., pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud.

He was indicted for defrauding seven southern Ill. banks our of more than $500,000.

The man is accused of opening up checking accounts and admitted to depositing large sums of money from out of state bank accounts into the banks knowing there was not enough to cover the funds.

The checks were drawn out of bank accounts in the names of businesses that Cross controlled.

Before the checks could be returned as non-sufficient funds, he withdrew all the money.

The banks were in Nashville Ill., Carbondale, Ill., Mt. Vernon, Ill., Greenville, Ill., Effingham, Ill. and Whittington, Ill.

This happened between April 2011-March 2015. He is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on May 9 in East St. Louis, Ill.

The investigation was conducted by agents from the Springfield Division, Fairview Heights Resident Agency, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”).

