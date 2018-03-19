Carbondale police investigating 2 shootings

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating two shootings.

According to police, officers responded to the area of the 1200 block of North Bridge Street at around 11:25 p.m. on March 18 in reference to a report of shots fired.

A white car was reportedly seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed prior to officers arriving. A short time later, officers were notified of a man who had been taken to an area hospital by a third party for treatment of two gunshot wounds.

Police say the injuries were not life-threatening but the man was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital for additional treatment.

According to police, a second shooting happened at 12:40 a.m. on March 19 when an officer on patrol heard shots being fired near the area of the 400 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue.

Following that incident, another man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound. Police say his injuries were also not life-threatening.

Police say there is currently no information to indicate whether or not these incidents are connected. The investigations into both of these incidents is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677).

