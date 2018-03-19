Cape Public Art Committee to launch art, outdoor sculpture exhibition

The Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau will launch the city’s Fifth public art outdoor sculpture exhibition Thursday, April 12.

The show consists of seven substantial pieces to be placed along the Broadway Corridor in Cape Girardeau for one year.

By hosting the Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit on Broadway, the Committee hopes to achieve two primary goals: increase the number of arts-related activities within the region and provide an additional revitalization strategy for Old Town Cape Inc.

"I am delighted to see how well received the sculptures have been in our community," said Sara Steffens, Director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. "I think the residents and business owners in our community will really appreciate the difference in the kind of sculptures that were chosen this year..."

The seven artists selected for the exhibition are:

Ben Pierce – Cape Girardeau, MO

Carl Billingsley – Lawton, OK

Mike Baur – West Chicago, IL

Andrew Arvanetes – Bradley, IL

Craig Snyder – Plymouth, MN

Richard Herzog – Athens, GA

Alex Mendez – Decatur, IN

The pieces will be unveiled at a special reception and kick-off event at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 12 at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard, located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Broadway and Fountain Street.

The reception will be open to the public after which participants are encouraged to walk Broadway and view the pieces.

Funding for the exhibit was provided by City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, the National Endowment for the Arts and Old Town Cape Inc.

For public inquiries regarding the Public Art Committee or the Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition on Broadway, please contact the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri at 573-334-9233 or click here visit the website. Future information can also be found at www.facebook.com/CapeSculpture.

