McCracken Co. man wanted on rape, sodomy charges

Marcellus Phagan is wanted on charges of rape and sodomy. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

A McCracken County, Kentucky man is wanted on charges of rape and sodomy.

Marcellus Phagan, 29, was indicted for third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sodomy, in addition to a bench warrant.

Investigators said the rape involved a juvenile victim and officials believe Phagan is still in the area.

They have been looking for Phagan for a few months.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719, click here, contact your local law enforcement agency or call Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.

