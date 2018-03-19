McCracken Co. man wanted on rape, sodomy charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co. man wanted on rape, sodomy charges

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Marcellus Phagan is wanted on charges of rape and sodomy. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A McCracken County, Kentucky man is wanted on charges of rape and sodomy.

Marcellus Phagan, 29, was indicted for third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sodomy, in addition to a bench warrant.

Investigators said the rape involved a juvenile victim and officials believe Phagan is still in the area. 

They have been looking for Phagan for a few months. 

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719, click here, contact your local law enforcement agency or call Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.

