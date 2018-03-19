Piercings a new trend in engagement rings

There's a new trend when it comes to engagement rings.

Instead of the usual band around the finger, some are just getting diamonds embedded right into their ring fingers.

Sam Abbas is the owner of NYC Ink Studio in the West Village.

"We notice lately a lot of people coming looking for that," he said.

Apparently, some millennials are ditching the usual engagement ring and instead, piercing their ring fingers.

"I think it looks nice but if you really think what it's doing to the body, scarring, I mean so many complications that can happen from it," Cynthia Rivas said.

Abbas said there could be problems if the person doesn't take care of the piercing. Such as cleaning it two to three times a day and making sure the piercing artist has experience.

"You're dealing with the blood so you have to be very, very safe," he said. "What we do is sterilize everything."

The process starts with marking the spot with a pen, clean the skin with alcohol and iodine, use a tool to remove a small patch of skin and then insert an anchor made of titanium or gold, which holds the gem.

The whole thing takes about 10 minutes and costs around $100 for the piercing. The diamond you choose is a separate cost.

As for the pain?

"You're going to feel it, you're getting pierced," Abbas said. "It is a little bit painful but people did it and I have a lot of people say, 'Oh, nice. It's nothing. I expect more.'"

Dermatologist Dr. Monica Halem had concerns.

"First of all, these procedures are not being done by a doctor and it is a surgical procedure," she said. "There are a lot of important structures that sit under the skin that can be damaged, like tendons."

There's also always the danger of the diamond snagging.

"And that's sitting right above the skin, that's easily caught on something and can do a lot of damage," Halem said.

So, she said to think carefully before going for this new trend.

Healing from this kind of piercing can take up to 20 weeks.

If you want the diamond removed, that's possible, but it can be more painful than the initial piercing.

