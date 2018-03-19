This week in music: 1961 Elvis Surrenders

Let's step into the Breakfast Show music time machine and set the dials to this week in 1961.

Fifty-seven years ago Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 chart had The Shirelles at number five with Dedicated to the One I Love. The group originally released the song in 1959 but it peaked at number 83. Two years later, after the success of their hit Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, they re-released Dedicated to the One I Love and it climbed all the way to number three.

Connie Francis was at number four with Where The Boys Are. The song was written by Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield. It was recorded as the theme song to the movie Where The Boys Are. In that movie Francis made her acting debut as one of four coeds on spring break in Fort Lauder dale.

Country music legend Marty Robbins was at number three with Don't Worry. While the song peaked at number three on the pop charts, it was a number one country hit spending 10 weeks in the top spot. Don't Worry is also an early example of guitar distortion. A session guitarist created a distorted sound by using a faulty channel while mixing his six string bass. Robbins didn't care for the sound, but his producer liked it and left it in the final mix.



At number two was Chubby Checker and Pony Time. It was Checker's second number one single following The Twist. Pony Time introduced the country to a new dance style called The Pony, in which you try to look like you're riding a horse.

And in the top spot was Elvis Presley with Surrender. The music from the song dates back to an Italian ballad written in 1902. Surrender also topped the music charts in Great Britain. Worldwide went on to sell five million copies making it one of the King's best selling singles of all time.

