East Prairie PD: Man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Eli McCutchen is wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants. (Source: East Prairie Police Department/Facebook) Eli McCutchen is wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants. (Source: East Prairie Police Department/Facebook)
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

The East Prairie, Missouri Police Department is looking for a man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

If you see McCutchen, contact the East Prairie Police Department at 573-649-3511 or your local law enforcement agency.

