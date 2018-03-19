FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says a vigorous storm system is moving through the area producing showers and storms.

Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times, especially over southern Illinois. Temperatures will cool down into the 40s behind the storms after midnight. By morning lows will be in the middle to upper 30s.



Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible, especially over our eastern counties. There will be times when snow could mix in with the rain but significant travel impacts are not expected.

Highs will range from the lower 40s far northeast to the lower 50s southwest where the clouds will likely break during the afternoon.



Freezing temperatures are looking likely before the week is out.

Temperatures will start to warm back up by Thursday. More rain and thunderstorms are expected on Friday into Saturday.

