5 things to know 3/19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know 3/19

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Rainy and cool day today in the Heartland. Some storms are expected. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) Rainy and cool day today in the Heartland. Some storms are expected. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Happy Monday, March 19. Try to stay dry.

First Alert Forecast

You're probably waking up to some scattered showers and thunderstorms will take over as the morning progresses. There could be a few strong to severe storms from the Bootheel to western Kentucky. All types of severe weather are possible, including hail, high winds and tornadoes.

Most of the Heartland will have high temps in the 50s.

Showers will linger into Tuesday and a few snowflakes could sprinkle into our weather. Laura Wibbenmeyer doesn't anticipate that the wintry weather will have much of an impact at all on travel.

We won't see mild temperatures again until Thursday or Friday. However, those mild temperatures could come with rain also.

Making Headlines

  1. Two people were injured in another explosion at the Texas capital on Sunday night. Police have yet to say if this was a package bomb like the three from earlier this month.
  2. The attorney for condemned Missouri inmate Russell Bucklew is arguing for a stay of execution. He says Bucklew faces a potentially "gruesome and painful" execution because of a rare medical condition.
  3. CIA Director Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet with outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson today at the State Department.
  4. Vladimir Putin won re-election on Sunday for six more years as Russia's president.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly