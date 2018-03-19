5 things to know 3/19

Rainy and cool day today in the Heartland. Some storms are expected. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

Happy Monday, March 19. Try to stay dry.

First Alert Forecast

You're probably waking up to some scattered showers and thunderstorms will take over as the morning progresses. There could be a few strong to severe storms from the Bootheel to western Kentucky. All types of severe weather are possible, including hail, high winds and tornadoes.

Most of the Heartland will have high temps in the 50s.

Showers will linger into Tuesday and a few snowflakes could sprinkle into our weather. Laura Wibbenmeyer doesn't anticipate that the wintry weather will have much of an impact at all on travel.

We won't see mild temperatures again until Thursday or Friday. However, those mild temperatures could come with rain also.

Making Headlines

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved