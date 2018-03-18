1 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Mar. 18 at 2:48 p.m.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Kelly Bone, 40, of Clarksville, TN was traveling southbound on Husband Road when she hit another vehicle driven by Corey Goatley, 28, of Boaz, KY.

A passenger in Bone's vehicle, Deborah Gregory, 65, of Clarksville, TN was taken to a local ER for non-life-threatening injuries.

