KCB taking orders for native trees and shrubs

Keep Carbondale Beautiful will be selling native trees and shrubs in the SIU Arena Parking Lot, outside the Home and Garden Show.

Saturday, Mar. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All the plants will be native to the area, which means they are better suited to the local environment and provide habitat for native species of birds, butterflies, etc.

You can find a list of all the trees that will be for sale on the Keep Carbondale Beautiful website, as well as other natives that are hard to find and can be pre-ordered. The deadline to pre-order is Mar. 19.

Trees sell for $30 and shrubs for $20 each. Pre-ordered trees get a discount. The expected inventory is displayed on the website.

Other trees and shrubs can be ordered by contacting KCB at 618-525-5525 or keepcb1326@gmail.com.

