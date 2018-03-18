2 injured two-vehicle crash in Union County, KY

Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Mar. 17.

According to KSP, Wesley Overfield, 66 of Waverly, Ky., was stopped on US 60 waiting to turn on to KY 669. Justin Booker, 21 of Waverly, Ky. was traveling westbound on US 60 and hit Overfield.

Overfield and his passenger Barbra Overfield, 62 of Waverly, Ky., were transported to Methodist Hospital in Henderson, Ky.

