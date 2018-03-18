Witnesses ask Legislature to toughen child marriage laws

Lawmakers are being asked to end the Missouri's status as the easiest state in the U.S. for a 15-year-old to get married. (Source: Pixabay)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Lawmakers are being asked to end the Missouri's status as the easiest state in the U.S. for a 15-year-old to get married.

The Kansas City Star reports Missouri allowed those 15 to 17 to marry with the permission of only one parent, even if the other parent objects. Also, anyone 14 and younger can get married with a judge's approval.

A Senate committee this week heard from several witnesses who asked them to support a bill that would require marriages involving a 15- or 16-year-old to have a hearing before a judge. Marriages involving those between 15 and 17 also would require parental approval.

The bill also would prohibit marriage licenses in which one person is 21 or older and the other is under 17.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.