Police need help identifying subjects in Poplar Bluff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police need help identifying subjects in Poplar Bluff

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for help identifying two people in three photos.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Jason Morgan at 573-785-576 x1318.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly