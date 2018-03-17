Kentucky moves on to the sweet 16 after a win over 13 seed Buffa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky moves on to the sweet 16 after a win over 13 seed Buffalo

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: University of Kentucky)
(KFVS) -

The Kentucky Wildcats are headed to the sweet 16 of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Kentucky completed a 95-75 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Kentucky with 27 points in the effort.

The next game for Kentucky will be Mar. 22.

