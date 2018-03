Sikeston ends the season with a record of 27-4. (Source: Pixabay)

Sikeston caps off an amazing season against the Jennings Warriors in the MSHSAA state finals 3rd place game.

The Bulldogs went the distances and some putting the game into overtime.

The Warrior would prove to be too much in the end as they win it 79-74.

