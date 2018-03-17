Carbondale March for Our Lives event

Community members from Carbondale will gather for a "sibling march" on Saturday, March 24 as part of the March for Our Lives movement.

The march is one of hundreds happening around the country planned by students and survivors of gun violence in communities big and small, in all 50 states. The national day of action will focus on calling for lawmakers to make students’ lives and safety a priority and to pass common-sense gun safety legislation.

“I want to be able to go to school without the fear that I might not make it back home” said Alexis Jones, co-organizer for the Carbondale march.

It will be held from 1-3 p.m.

