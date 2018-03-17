Homicide suspects captured in Union County, IL

Two suspects have been captured following a manhunt in Union County on Saturday, March 17.

The Union County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police conducted a manhunt for two people that possibly left the scene of a car crash on Mt. Hebron Rd. in rural Makanda.

Both suspects are wanted for questioning in a homicide from Gibson County, Indiana.

The suspects are 29-year-old Ashley L. Robling and 26-year-old Jacob L. Wilson.

They were considered armed and dangerous.

According to Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds, Wilson arrested on a warrant charging him with one count of murder.

Edmonds said he will appear in court on Tuesday, March 20 for a hearing on extradition to Indiana.

