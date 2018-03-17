Bus shuttle crashes in Cape Girardeau

An out of state shuttle bus crashed early on Saturday, March 17.

According to Sgt. Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, it occurred at the intersection of Kimberly and Mt. Auburn at 6:15 a.m.

There were only two passengers and one driver on board at the time of the crash.

The bus was driving eastbound on Kimberly, went through the stop sign, went off the roadway and hit the fence of Chateau Girardeau.

The driver told police that he missed the stop sign due to foggy conditions.

The two passengers were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

