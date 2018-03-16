Bald eagle to get surgery in Cape Girardeau, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bald eagle to get surgery in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Skyview Animal Clnic, Facebook) (Source: Skyview Animal Clnic, Facebook)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau animal clinic plans to bring healing to a National bird in the Heartland.

A bald eagle was brought in to Skyview Animal Clinic for doctors to examine.

Surgery is planned on the eagle's dislocated elbow for Monday.

