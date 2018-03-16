3 from southern IL sentenced on meth-related charges

Three southern Illinois residents have been sentenced to prison on meth-related charges according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Illinois.(Source: Raycom Media)

Jeremy Humphries, 33, of Red Bud and Mandy Hagen, 30, of Lenzburg had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute charges.

An investigation showed they were involved in the distribution of 'ice' which is meth at a pure 80-percent level, according to investigators. Co-defendants Jeremy Copple and Paige Gleghorn have already been sentenced.

Five additional co-defendants are awaiting sentencing.

On March 14, Kevin W. Shuman, 41, of Benton, IIl. was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth charges in Willaimson and Franklin counties. Shuman's investigation was conducted by the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The other ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Drug Tactical Unit, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois, Chester Police Department, Coulterville Police Department, Belleville Police Department, Lenzburg Police Department, Perry County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office, and Drug Enforcement Administration. The Randolph County States Attorney’s Office and the Monroe County States Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

