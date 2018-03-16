Sikeston falls to Grandview in Class 4 semifinal

The Sikeston Bulldogs opened up play in Class 4 Final Four in Springfield, Missouri. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Sikeston Bulldogs lost to Grandview 59-56 in Class 4 semifinal play in Springfield, Missouri on Friday, March 16.

Sikeston (27-3) led Grandview in the first quarter 17-10. It was tied at one point 53-53 in the 4th.

Sikeston will play for 3rd place on Saturday at 12:50 p.m. against the loser of Jennings and Raytown South.

