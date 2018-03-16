4 injured after SUV hits building near Portageville, MO

Four people were injured after a vehicle ran off the road and hit a building in Pemiscot County, Missouri. (Source: KFVS)

Four people were injured after a vehicle ran off the road and hit a building in Pemiscot County, Missouri.

It happened on Route T, one mile south of Portageville.

Four people in the vehicle, all from Pascola, were injured, one was seriously injured. Two people had moderate injuries and one minor.

The vehicle received extensive damage.

No one was wearing a seatbelt.

