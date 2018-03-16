Murray State Racers fall to West Virginia in first round of NCAA - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State Racers fall to West Virginia in first round of NCAA Tournament

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray State lost to favored West Virginia 85-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16.

The Racers trailed 38-29 at halftime and were never able to overcome the fifth-seeded Mountaineers.

Murray State was led by Terrell Miller, Jr. with 27 points which included 8 for 11 shooting from the field. 

Jevon Carter led West Virginia with 21 points. 

The Mountaineers will play Marshall in the round of 32.

