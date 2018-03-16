Police investigate stabbing in Marion, IL

The Marion Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place at the Heartland Sports Bar on Thursday, March 15.

They received multiple 911 calls around 12:59 a.m.

Officers responded to the office and located a victim with several puncture wounds.

The victim was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.