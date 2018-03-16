Man ejected from vehicle in single vehicle crash in Bloomfield, MO

A 21-year-old suffered serious injuries after his vehicle crashed south of Bloomfield on Friday, March 16.

Michael Layton of Dexter, MO's 2001 Dodge ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the road, overcorrected and then ran off the left of the road and began to overturn.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Layton was airlifted to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

