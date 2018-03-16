3 accused of abusing former patient in Graves Co., KY

Three people are facing charges after an investigation in Graves County, Kentucky. (Source: Graves County SO)

Three people are facing charges after an investigation in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to the sheriff's office, a family of three have been arrested for abuse.

Someone at Fern Terrace Lodge in Mayfield notified detectives that a former patient was possibly being taken advantage of for medicine and money.

Gary Skufca faces charges of wanton abuse, failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation, and theft of a controlled substance. Sheryl Skufca is charged with wanton abuse, theft of a controlled substance and prescription not in proper container. Haley Skufca is charged with wanton abuse, theft of a controlled substance, prescription not in proper container, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, the family told the victim they would take him to see his terminally ill father in Illinois and talked him into signing out of Fern Terrace.

Deputies say the victim's Social Security benefits were rerouted to another address. The victim said the Skufcas took control of his money.

Fern Terrace reported on March 2 that when the victim left the facility, he had $1,200 in cash on him. According to the sheriff's office, when they were found, the victim and the Skufcas had a total of $12 on them and they were all four staying at an area motel room.

They say Haley Skufca was a former employee of Fern Terrace and told her parents about the patient.

Adult Protective Services were called.

Deputies say the Skufcas, who were homeless and living in motels, were taken to the county jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.