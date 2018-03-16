Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Scott Co., MO

Several departments responded to the fire (Source: Raycom Media)

The Chaffee Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fully involved structure fire at 1608 Frisco Road in Rockview on Friday, March 16.

Mutual Aid was paged and Oran, Scott City and Delta responded to help, according to Chaffee Fire Chief Sam Glency.

Crews are still at the scene.

