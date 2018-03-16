Marshall Co., KY superintendent issues update on school security

Marshall County, Kentucky Superintendent Trent Lovett says the district is considering many options regarding security after the school shooting in February. (Source: KFVS)

Marshall County, Kentucky Superintendent Trent Lovett said the district is considering many options regarding security after the school shooting in January.

In a statement, Lovett said the staff has been trained to conduct metal detector and bag checks. They've also worked with law enforcement on having a strong presence on campus and hired 11 people to help monitor school grounds. They have limited the number of school entrances.

They have also set up an anonymous text tip line for reporting safety or bullying issues. They have also added two more mental health professionals bringing the number to five.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.