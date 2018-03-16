Man arrested for DUI in front of McCracken Co. liquor store

A Smithland, KY was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash on Thursday, March 15.

At 4:40 p.m., a small truck driven by 64-year-old Maurice Smith of Smithland was traveling inbound on Clarks River Road turning into the parking lot of Global Wine and Spirits.

Meanwhile, James Norment of Ledbetter, Ky, was traveling outbound on Clarks River Road passing the entrance of the liquor store in his truck pulling a boat.

Smith pulled directly into the path of Norment and caused a collision.

No one was injured.

Smith was found to be under the influence of alcohol and admitted to consuming multiple alcoholic beverages prior to driving.

He also said he was driving to the liquor store to purchase more alcohol due to running out.

Smith was placed under arrest for DUI.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.