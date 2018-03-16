I-55 SB open after deadly crash near Perryville, MO

A crash involving several vehicles shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Perryville, Missouri. (Source: Ronnie Lego Thomas, Facebook)

A deadly crash involving several vehicles shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Perryville, Missouri on Friday, March 16.

This was near the 129-mile marker at the entrance ramp to Highway 51, according to Cpl. Juston Wheetley.

According to the Highway Patrol, the crash involved a car and two commercial vehicles.

A 2015 Freightliner Conventional was parked on the right shoulder of I-55. According to the highway patrol's crash report, the driver of a 1999 Toyota Solara tried to merge onto I-55 and didn't see a 2002 International box truck.

The Toyota hit the right side of the box truck and then skid off the right side of the road.

According to the crash report, the left side of the box truck then hit the rear of the Freightliner's trailer.

The driver of the Toyota, 24-year-old Willie M. Lockridge, of Cape Girardeau, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner. Her passenger, 24-year-old Shaquel O. Pettigrew, of Cape Girardeau, was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, 32-year-old Cordero E. Fair, of Clarksdale, Mississippi, was taken to an area hospital with "minor" injuries.

