Bayer issues recall of Alka-Seltzer Plus products

Bayer has issued a voluntary recall of Alka-Seltzer Plus sold in various retail stores.

The recall is due to the ingredients on the front sticker may not match the actual product in the carton causing an allergic reaction, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The product was sold in the U.S. at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger (including Dillons Food Stores, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food Stores, Ralphs, King Soopers and Smith’s Food and Drug) after February 9, 2018.]

Those with questions about the recall can contact Bayer Consumer Relations at: 1-800-986-0369.

