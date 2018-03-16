Hemp facility holds groundbreaking in Carlisle Co., KY

Gov. Matt Bevin congratulated a western Kentucky facility on holding its groundbreaking on March 16.

Kings Royal Biotech Inc. (KRB), a manufacturer of cannabidiol isolate, will build it's 75,000 square-foot building on nearly 9 acres in Carlisle County, Ky.

KRB partnered with a China-based company specializing in industrial hemp-related products to establish the Bardwell operation, according to the governor's office.

“Ag-tech businesses are increasingly recognizing the many benefits of manufacturing hemp-related products in Kentucky,” Gov. Bevin said. “We are grateful for the jobs and investment that Kings Royal Biotech brings and for the company’s efforts to build lasting relationships with West Kentucky farmers. We look forward to seeing our state become a global leader in this rapidly growing industry. Congratulations to KRB on today’s announcement and to the Carlisle County community on this exciting new opportunity.”

“Kentucky’s nationally-renowned industrial hemp research pilot program continues to grow,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.

It's expected to create 140 full-time jobs in Bardwell. KRB have also partnered with Schiavi Seeds LLC to provide hemp certified seeds.

“Industrial hemp is the next big thing in Kentucky,” said Keith Taylor, the chief operating officer at KRB. “The bourbon industry is synonymous with the state, and it is our goal to reach that level of success, where any time someone thinks of hemp-related products, they think of Kentucky.”

Taylor said Kentucky’s ideal conditions for the growth of hemp was a major influence in its decision to locate in the state.

“I’d like to congratulate and welcome Kings Royal Biotech to Carlisle County as it builds a $30 million facility that will create 140 jobs in Senate District 2,” Sen. Danny Carroll of Paducah, said. “As a manufacturer of CBD, Kings Royal Biotech uses state-of-the-art methods that will help the Commonwealth lead the nation in this fast-growing industry. I look forward to the completion of this project and the national distribution of its Kentucky products.”

“This facility will be a tremendous asset for the Carlisle County region,” Rep. Steven Rudy of Paducah, said. “Hemp production is a growing industry and the company will provide more than 100 great jobs in Kentucky. We welcome Kings Royal Biotech to the state.”

