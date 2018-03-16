Flood damage assessments start Monday in 3 Illinois counties

Federal and state officials are scheduled to conduct damage assessments in three Illinois counties(Source: Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Federal and state officials are scheduled to conduct damage assessments in three Illinois counties after flooding damaged or destroyed more than 120 homes last month.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office said Friday that teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration would start assessments Monday afternoon in Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion counties. Officials say flood waters impacted another 850 homes in addition to the damaged and destroyed homes.

Rauner issued a disaster proclamation for the three counties on Feb. 23. State assistance for the flooding included 50,000 sandbags, 18 pumps with hoses, nine Illinois Department of Corrections work crews and two emergency management assistance teams.

Rauner says the assessments "will provide a clearer picture of the damage and insight on what people need in order to fully get back on their feet."

