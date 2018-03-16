Jonesboro, IL man sentenced on meth charge

A southern Illinois man will spend time behind bars for a drug-related offense. (Source: Raycom Media)

Zatek S. Thomas, 29, of Jonesboro, Ill., pleaded guilty to intent to deliver methamphetamine and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

He will have to serve a two-year term of mandatory supervised release as well. Thomas was arrested in January 2017 after an investigation by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

