Greitens scheduled to speak at Poplar Bluff, MO banquet

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The Missouri Governor is headed to Poplar Bluff (Source: KFVS) The Missouri Governor is headed to Poplar Bluff (Source: KFVS)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is scheduled to speak at a banquet Friday night in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. 

According to Jim Rushin with the Elks Lodge in Poplar Bluff, the governor will be speaking at a law enforcement appreciation banquet.

The banquet is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

