Greitens scheduled to speak at Poplar Bluff, MO banquet

The Missouri Governor is headed to Poplar Bluff (Source: KFVS)

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is scheduled to speak at a banquet Friday night in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

According to Jim Rushin with the Elks Lodge in Poplar Bluff, the governor will be speaking at a law enforcement appreciation banquet.

The banquet is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

