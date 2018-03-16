Naturalization Ceremony for the Eastern Dist. of MO coming up

The next Naturalization Ceremony for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Southeastern Division will be Friday, April 6.

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. will preside over the ceremony at 11 a.m. in Courtroom 4B.

As of now, there will be 11 candidates sworn in as new citizens.

The guest speakers will be the Honorable Zel M. Fischer, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and Mr. Morry S. Cole, President of the Missouri Bar.

Southeast Missouri State University President Mr. Carlos Vargas-Aburto will also be giving some special remarks.

Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for this special court session.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.