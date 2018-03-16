KFVS Presents: 2018 Heartland Home and Garden Show - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KFVS Presents: 2018 Heartland Home and Garden Show

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

It's back! The Heartland Home and Garden Show presented by KFVS returns to the Show Me Center.

Stop by this Heartland Weekend to see more than 100 exhibits that span two levels of the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

