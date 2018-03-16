Benton, IL police arrest one in Dollar General retail theft

Benton, IL police said they arrested one person after a theft at Dollar General (Source: news.dollargeneral.com)

Police in Benton, Illinois were called to a Dollar General store on Thursday morning in reference to a retail theft.

Officials said they arrested Nathaniel S. Casey, 29, of Benton for felony retail theft and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Casey was charged and transported to the Franklin County Jail for further processing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.