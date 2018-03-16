Magnitude 2.6 quake shakes an area of the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Magnitude 2.6 quake shakes an area of the Heartland

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
An early morning quake shook an area of Missouri (Source: USGS) An early morning quake shook an area of Missouri (Source: USGS)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

An earthquake shook an area of Missouri around Friday morning around 3:23 a.m. on March 16.

The magnitude 2.6 quake was near Williamsville, Greenville, and Puxico, Missouri.

