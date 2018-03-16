Magnitude 2.6 quake shakes an area of the Heartland

An early morning quake shook an area of Missouri (Source: USGS)

An earthquake shook an area of Missouri around Friday morning around 3:23 a.m. on March 16.

The magnitude 2.6 quake was near Williamsville, Greenville, and Puxico, Missouri.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.