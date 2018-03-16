State police: Vehicle drifts off road, overturns south of Marion, IL

State police said the driver was not injured in this crash. (Source: KFVS)

A crash just south of Marion, Illinois blocked Interstate 57 for around two hours Friday morning on March 16.

The Illinois State Police said a 2011 Freightliner truck tractor was headed southbound on the roadway near milepost 52.

The driver, 54-year-old Haider Aldaibil of Dearborn, Michigan, drifted off the interstate and ran into the median before the vehicle overturned.

Officials said the lanes were closed for a little over two hours. There were no injuries reported in the crash.

The driver was cited for improper lane usage.

