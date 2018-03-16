Women arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

Cathey Powell of Ledbetter was arrested on several drug charges (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)

Two women have been arrested on drug-related charges according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said Cathey Powell, 50, of Ledbetter, Kentucky was arrested on the following charges.

Possession of controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine)

Drug paraphernalia – buy / possess

Possession of marijuana

Possession of controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified)

Theft of identity of another without consent

Parole warrant for absconding supervision

They said Lesha Cunningham, 55, of Paducah was also arrested for possession of controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified).

On Thursday, March 15 around 10:35 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff Deputies investigated at a home in the 800 block of Oaks Road.

Deputies said they found two females sitting outside the home in a vehicle when they arrived. Officials said they suspected one female was providing false information.

They said the woman's identity was discovered after deputies saw her identification card. She was identified as Cathey Powell. Powell had an active parole warrant and was taken into custody according to officials.

The other female was identified as Lesha Cunningham. Deputies said they began to search the vehicle and found a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs and items of drug paraphernalia.

Both Powell and Cunningham were arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

