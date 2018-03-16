First Alert: Mostly cloudy with possible rain

Cloudy covering a lot of the Heartland this morning with some fog lingering in Southern Illinois.

Temperatures in the 30s and low 40s.

The winds have calmed down from yesterday and are expected to stay light today.

Lisa Michaels today will have mostly cloudy skies with the sun looking to come out in the afternoon. Depending if there will be more or less clouds this afternoon will determine if temperatures will be in the upper 50s or mid 50s.

Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday but ranging in the 50s.



Late Sunday evening into early Monday morning, a low-pressure system will bring rain first, and storms in the later morning/early afternoon hours.

We are watching this closely for the potential of severe weather across western Kentucky and western Tennessee and southeast Missouri. The main impact looking to be strong winds and localized large hail.



Next week is looking to be wet and warm to start off, but dry heading into mid week.

