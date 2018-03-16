One dead after breaking into apartment in Weakley Co., TN

A man is dead after police say he broke into an apartment (Source: Raycom Media)

One man is dead after the Weakley County Sheriff's Department received reports of shots fired Thursday night on March 15.

At 11:12 p.m. the department was notified of several 911 calls being made about a person breaking into a house with shots being fired.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex near McKenzie, Tennessee on State Hwy 124.

According to deputies, Terry Lee Haynes, 40, of McKenzie was shot after he broke into the apartment by kicking in a sliding glass door and confronting the resident of the apartment in his bedroom. Officials said Haynes died at the scene.

The resident of the apartment, 37-year-old Reggie Milam, and 37-year-old April Garner, who was in the apartment were both questioned by sheriff's investigators according to officials.

Deputies said the body was sent for an autopsy and the district attorney was contacted. They said all of the facts will be presented to the May term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

